IPL 2024: Luke Wood To Replace Injured Jason Behrendorff In Mumbai Indians Squad

Luke Wood will be replacing Jason Behrendorff in Mumbai Indians squad
photo: ECB
Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.
Wood will join MI for INR 50 lakh.
