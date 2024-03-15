WPL 2024: RCB Beat Mumbai Indians By 5 Runs To Meet Delhi Capitals in Final

RCB defeated MI by 5 runs to seal a spot in the WPL final against Delhi Capitals.
Image: PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 runs in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) eliminator on Friday, 15 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
With this triumph, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have sealed a spot in the final where they will meet Meg Lannings’ Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Sunday, 17 March.
Electing to bat first, RCB posted a meagre total of 136 runs for MI to chase. RCB, then, restricted MI to 130/6 to win the eliminator.
Smriti Mandhana got the innings off the mark with an assured pulled four through square-leg off Shabnim. Sophie Devine clipped Shabnim through mid-wicket for four more and survived chopping onto her stumps when the ball brushed the stumps, but bails didn’t fall to get the third boundary of the opening overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Friday, March 15, 2024.
Sophie had again luck on her side when Amanjot Kaur missed a direct hit of her, but she ran out of luck when Hayley beat the batter on the outside edge while trying to defend and rattled the off-stump. One brought two for MI as Smriti miscued a loft away from the body and holed out to deep cover.
Disha Kasat tried to end the run-drought but hit straight to cover point and fell for a seven-ball duck. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse showed signs of stabilising RCB’s innings with four well-timed boundaries before the first time-out, with the former’s loft against Saika Ishaque going over long-off for six being the standout.
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Richa Ghosh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Friday, March 15, 2024.
But after the time-out, Pooja Vastrakar built pressure with her tight lines and that resulted in Richa trying to loft Hayley down the ground, but miscuing to long-on. Ellyse broke the 26-ball boundary drought by walking forward & going across to heave over deep mid-wicket for six.
She and Sophie Molineux later took a four each in their 35-run stand for the fifth wicket, before the latter was castled by Nat. Ellyse took back-to-back boundaries off Shabnim -– steering in the gap between short third man and backward point, followed by drilling down the ground -– before ending the over with a single to get her fifty in 44 balls.
Ellyse continued to lead RCB’s charge by cutting and sweeping Amelia Kerr for a brace of boundaries, before slashing Saika over extra cover for a boundary. But on the very next ball, she holed out to deep mid-wicket. Georgia Wareham finished off the innings with a powerful six over deep mid-wicket to take RCB past 130.
With inputs from IANS
