IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis Diminishes MI’s Playoffs Hopes as LSG Win by 4 Wickets

LSG lost skipper Rahul on 28 to a wonderful catch by Mohammad Nabi off Hardik Pandya which pulled Mumbai back in the game as both added 58 off 40 deliveries for the second wicket.

Stoinis was looking good and Deepak Hooda was decent in the four balls he had faced. It was an uphill task for MI as they needed a few wickets to script a turn around on a wicket which looked slightly sluggish.

Stoinis was impressive with another fifty, but LSG stumbled toward the end, taking the game until the last over. The experience of Nicholas Pooran came in handy as the home team successfully went past the finish line with 4 balls to spare.

LSG moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table, leapfrogging CSK while MI are ninth in points table with just 3 wins in 10 matches. Even if MI win their remaining 4 matches, they might not be able to reach the playoffs.