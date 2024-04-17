IPL 2024: Career Marred by Injuries, but RR’s Kuldeep Sen Still Keeps Fighting

IPL 2024: From humble beginnings in Rewa to shining in the IPL, here's Rajasthan Royals' pacer Kuldeep Sen's journey.
Image: BCCI/Altered by The Quint
As cricket coach Aril Anthony recalls his protégé, Kuldeep Sen's journey, following another decent outing at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), he tells The Quint:
In the absence of overseas pacer Nandre Burger and experienced Sandeep Sharma, Rajasthan Royals entrusted Kuldeep Sen with opportunities in their last three games. Although the match against Gujarat Titans on 10 April 10 might have resulted in a defeat, Sen delivered a three-wicket haul, validating Rajasthan's faith in him. In subsequent matches against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Madhya Pradesh-born continued to make an impact, claiming three wickets across both games.
Yet, Anthony is not particularly impressed, owing to Sen's economy rate of 10.16 runs per over.
Kuldeep Sen's journey in the IPL has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. His memorable debut in 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants saw him defending 15 runs in the last over and striking Quinton de Kock with a delivery at 146.3kph. Ending the season with 8 wickets from 7 matches, including his best performance of 4/20, Kuldeep seemed poised for success. However, the following year brought disappointment as he played only two matches and remained wicketless.
The setbacks continued further, as Kuldeep grappled with injuries that plagued his performance, spending much of his time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Anthony shed light on the challenges Kuldeep faced.
In his first match of IPL 2024, Kuldeep Sen picked up a three-wicket haul.
Ahead of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Kuldeep, who hails from Rewa, opted to switch his base from Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. The rationale was not made public, although Anthony believes it might have to do with a lack of communication with the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).
Kuldeep's cricketing journey, which began in 2010, holds humble origins. Born into a family where his father worked as a barber, Kuldeep initially attended a government school opposite Aril Anthony's academy.
Anthony reminisced, "He used to come to the ground and told me that sir, I want to join the academy." However, Kuldeep's father initially opposed his cricketing aspirations, wanting his son to focus on studies. It wasn't until Kuldeep required financial support for a tournament that his father discovered his son's passion for cricket.
Kuldeep with his parents.
As Kuldeep takes center stage in the IPL, his childhood coach emphasises his exceptional ability to consistently clock over 140 kmph. Yet, Anthony underscores that there's still room for growth, particularly in adapting his approach for the fast-paced T20 format.
Anthony is optimistic about Kuldeep's learning prospects, especially within the IPL camp, where he's surrounded by renowned players and coaches.
