IPL 2024: SRH Sign SL Spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth To Replace Hasaranga

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Vijayakanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the IPL at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The 22-year-old Vijayakanth has a bit of experience in franchise cricket having represented Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League, Chattogram Challengers in Bangladesh Premier League and MI Emirates in the ILT20 in the last couple of years.