IPL 2024, Eliminator: RR Set Up Qualifier 2 Date With 4-Wkt Win, RCB Crash Out

IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Eliminator: RR beat RCB by 4 wickets to seal a spot in the second qualifier.
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a spot in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 4 wickets in the eliminator clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, 22 May.
Chasing a target of 173, the Sanju Samson-led side clinched victory with 6 balls to spare.
RR's chase began with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore forming a 44-run partnership off 33 balls before Kohler-Cadmore was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the 6th over. At the end of the powerplay, RR stood at 47/1.
Jaiswal then built another steady partnership, adding 25 runs off 23 balls with skipper Sanju Samson. However, Jaiswal fell to a Cameron Green delivery in the 10th over. Shortly after, Samson was stumped by Karn Sharma.
Dhruv Jurel was run out by a sharp throw from Kohli off a delivery from Cameron Green
In the 18th over, Siraj bowled out Riyan Parag, delivering RR their fifth blow. With 16 runs needed off as many balls, Rovman Powell took the strike. Shortly after, RCB regained momentum as Siraj claimed Shimron Hetmyer's wicket, with du Plessis catching him on the last ball of the over.
In the first innings, pacer Avesh Khan (3-44) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-19) starred in a disciplined bowling effort as Rajasthan Royals restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 172/8.
Electing to bowl first, Boult kept things tight when he found early swing and denied Virat Kohli as well as Faf du Plessis room to hit boundaries. Kohli began the early fightback by picking a four off Sandeep Sharma before du Plessis closed the second over by thumping a six down the ground.
Kohli then hooked Avesh for six, before du Plessis scooped and smashed Avesh for two fours. Boult was finally rewarded for his perseverance when du Plessis to deep mid-wicket, where Rovman Powell dived forward to complete a superb low catch.
Yuzvendra Chahal scalped Kohli's wicket at 33.
Cameron Green muscled Chahal for six and four respectively, before Rajat Patidar was dropped on five by Dhruv Jurel at long-on off Ashwin. The duo would take a four each off Avesh before Ashwin bounced back by removing the duo in the 13th over.
While Green miscued off a carrom ball to a backtracking cover, Glenn Maxwell holed out to long-on to fall for a golden duck. Patidar came out of the shell by striking three quick boundaries, before miscuing one to mid-off against Avesh.
Dinesh Karthik survived an lbw call on review off Avesh but didn’t produce any heroics as he miscued a good short ball from the pacer to cover. Mahipal Lomror hit four boundaries in his 17-ball 32 before slicing to deep point to become Avesh’s third scalp of the match, followed by Karn slicing to sweeper cover on the last ball off Sandeep.
With inputs from IANS.
