IPL 2024, Eliminator: RR Set Up Qualifier 2 Date With 4-Wkt Win, RCB Crash Out

Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a spot in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 4 wickets in the eliminator clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, 22 May.

Chasing a target of 173, the Sanju Samson-led side clinched victory with 6 balls to spare.