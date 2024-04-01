IPL 2024: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Penalised for Slow Over-Rate Against CSK

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant has been Rs 12 Lakh for slow over-rate against CSK
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded maintaining a slow over rate during IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.
On the match front, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliant spells after David Warner and Pant struck blazing half-centuries as DC handed CSK a 20-run defeat on Sunday night.
Following back-to-back loss, Pant led Delhi-based franchise tasted their first win of the season whille defending champions CSK suffered their first loss under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
