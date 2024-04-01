IPL 2024: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Penalised for Slow Over-Rate Against CSK

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Penalised for Slow Over-Rate Against CSK

IPL 2024 | DC captain Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 Lakh for slow-over rate during match against CSK.
Kanika Singh
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant has been Rs 12 Lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

(Photo: BCCI)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded maintaining a slow over rate during IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.

"Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences," an IPL statement read.
On the match front, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliant spells after David Warner and Pant struck blazing half-centuries as DC handed CSK a 20-run defeat on Sunday night.

Following back-to-back loss, Pant led Delhi-based franchise tasted their first win of the season whille defending champions CSK suffered their first loss under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

