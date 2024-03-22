IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Head-To-Head Record Over The Years

The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches, with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them. When it comes to the last five games, the team from Chennai has a 4-1 lead as well.

However, this time there will be a massive change in the CSK squad as the team will not be led by legendary MS Dhoni, but opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record: