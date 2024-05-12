IPL 2024: Reborn RCB Still Alive & Kicking, Beat DC To Secure 5th Straight Win

Sunday’s result means both RCB and DC are on 12 points, but the former are now in fifth place in the points table with a positive net run rate, as compared to the latter now in sixth position with a negative net run rate.

DC didn’t have an ideal start to their chase as a returning David Warner hit straight to long-on off Swapnil Singh in the opening over. It turned for worse as Yash Dayal bounced out Abishek Porel off his first ball, while Jake Fraser-McGurk, after hitting four boundaries, was run-out from non-striker's end as Dayal, in his follow-through, got a finger on the straight drive from Shai Hope to catch him out of the crease.

When Kumar Kushagra was trapped plumb lbw by Mohammed Siraj, DC were reduced to 30/4 in 3.3 overs. Shai Hope launched a fightback by creaming Yash Dayal for three fours, while Axar hit two boundaries off Siraj as DC ended the Power-play at 54/4. Though Axar hit some boundaries, RCB were able to keep DC on a leash.