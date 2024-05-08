IPL 2024: All Credit Goes to Travis Head – Abhishek Sharma on Partnership

The whirlwind named Abhishek Sharma hit Hyderabad once again on Wednesday (8 May), as the young Indian batter starred in what was arguably among the finest displays of opening partnerships the Indian Premier League (IPL) has ever seen. Chasing a target of 167 runs against Lucknow Super Giants, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head required all but 9.4 overs to cross the finish line and earn Sunrisers Hyderabad a couple of points.

Whilst Travis Head undoubtedly headlined the programme, with his unbeaten 30-ball 89, Abhishek was not lagging far behind, scoring 75 runs in merely 28 deliveries at a strike rate of 267.86. His knock featured eight fours and six maximums.