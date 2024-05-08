IPL 2024: Head-Abhishek Carnage – All the Records That Were Broken in SRH vs LSG

They were quiet for a few matches, as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost four of their last three matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) before returning to their base. But on Wednesday (8 May), the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc yet again, triggering mayhem in its purest form at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, as Hyderabad blew away Lucknow Super Giants as if they were playing on a console, not on an actual pitch.

Chasing a target of 166 runs, on what seemed to be a two-paced track whilst Lucknow were batting, Hyderabad required merely 9.4 overs to accumulate the required runs. During this process, the team that has already earned recognition for its knack for breaking records did what they do best – broke some more records.

Let us have a look at those: