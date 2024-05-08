IPL 2024: Head-Abhishek Carnage – All the Records That Were Broken in SRH vs LSG

IPL 2024: All the Records That Were Broken in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
(Photo: BCCI)
They were quiet for a few matches, as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost four of their last three matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) before returning to their base. But on Wednesday (8 May), the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc yet again, triggering mayhem in its purest form at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, as Hyderabad blew away Lucknow Super Giants as if they were playing on a console, not on an actual pitch.
Chasing a target of 166 runs, on what seemed to be a two-paced track whilst Lucknow were batting, Hyderabad required merely 9.4 overs to accumulate the required runs. During this process, the team that has already earned recognition for its knack for breaking records did what they do best – broke some more records.
Let us have a look at those:
Travis Head required only 16 deliveries to bring up his half-century, which is the joint-fastest by any SRH batter, equalling the record of Abhishek Sharma from the match against Mumbai Indians. The Australian batter eventually remained unbeaten on 89 runs from 30 deliveries.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma scored his half-century in 19 deliveries, which is also the joint third-fastest by a Hyderabad batter.
Fastest fifties by SRH batters:
Travis Head – 16 deliveries (vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
Abhishek Sharma – 16 deliveries (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Travis Head – 18 deliveries (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Abhishek Sharma – 19 deliveries (vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
Travis Head – 19 deliveries (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024)
David Warner – 20 deliveries (vs Chennai Super Kings, 2015)
Moises Henriques – 20 deliveries (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2015)
David Warner – 20 deliveries (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017)
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 107 runs in the powerplay overs against Lucknow Super Giants, which is the second-highest powerplay score in IPL, behind their 125/0 against Delhi Capitals from earlier this season.
Highest powerplay score in IPL:
125/0 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Delhi Capitals, 2024)
107/0 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
105/0 – Kolkata Knight Riders (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2017)
100/2 – Chennai Super Kings (vs Punjab Kings, 2014)
93/1 – Punjab Kings (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)
This is also only the second instance where Sunrisers Hyderabad have breached the three-figure mark inside the powerplay.
Highest powerplay scores for SRH:
125/0 – vs Delhi Capitals, 2024
107/0 – vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024
81/1 – vs Mumbai Indians, 2024
79/0 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017
78/1 – vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024
77/0 – vs Punjab Kings, 2019
77/0 – vs Delhi Capitals, 2020
76/0 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024
Travis Head's 30-ball 89 saw him scoring runs at a strike rate of 296.66. This happens to be the third-highest strike rate ever in an IPL knock of 25 or more deliveries, behind only Suresh Raina and Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Highest strike rate in an innings of minimum 25 deliveries
Suresh Raina – 348.00 (Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 2014)
Jake Fraser-McGurk – 311.11 (Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Travis Head – 296.66 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
Rishabh Pant – 288.88 (Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2018)
Tristan Stubbs – 284.00 (Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Whilst he is third on the overall list, the strike rate of 296.66 makes Travis Head claim the first position on the list of the highest strike rate by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in a knock of minimum 25 deliveries.
Highest strike rate in an innings of minimum 25 deliveries for SRH:
Travis Head – 296.66 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
Travis Head – 287.12 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024)
Abhishek Sharma – 267.85 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
Travis Head – 248.78 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024)
Heinrich Klaasen – 235.29 (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Sunrisers Hyderabad also scored the most runs after 10 overs in the history of the competition, by accumulating 167 runs in only 9.4 overs. The previous record was 158/4, which was held by the same team.
Highest score after 10 overs in an IPL match
167/0 (9.4 overs) – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
158/4 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Delhi Capitals, 2024)
148/2 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
141/2 – Mumbai Indians (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024)
138/2 – Delhi Capitals (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024)
Not only did Hyderabad record the highest 10-over score, but they also brought up the fastest chase of 150 runs or more without losing a single wicket. This record was previously held by Deccan Chargers, SRH's predecessor, and could not be broken for 16 long years.
Fastest 150+ chase without losing a single wicket
9.4 overs – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)
12 overs – Deccan Chargers (vs Mumbai Indians, 2008)
14.5 overs – Kolkata Knight Riders (vs Gujarat Lions, 2017)
17.1 overs – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Mumbai Indians, 2020)
17.4 overs – Chennai Super Kings (vs Punjab Kings, 2020)
Travis Head brought up his fourth IPL half-century during the match against LSG. This has taken him to the second place on the most of most half-centuries in powerplay, behind only former Hyderabad skipper, David Warner.
Most IPL half-centuries in powerplay:
David Warner – 6
Travis Head – 4
Sunil Narine – 3
Chris Gayle – 3
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)