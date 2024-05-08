IPL 2024: Head & Abhishek Run Riots in Hyderabad’s 10-Wicket Win Over Lucknow

Head smashed a half-century and this time in just 16 balls. It was some astonishing hitting from Head, who was just picking his spots and sending them there no matter where the ball is pitched, no matter the pace. One of the incredible was a back-foot off-drive off Ravi Bishnoi for a huge six over long-off.

Then there was a swat down the wicket straight of mid-off off Naveen-ul-Haq. He was 58 off 18 now, and went past 500 for the tournament, and also had hit the most fours in this IPL. SRH were 87 for 0 in five overs. That was four times what LSG were at this point.

In all T20 cricket, only seven times have 100 or more been scored in the powerplay, SRH have the top two scores, both in this year of IPL. It seemed slow by comparison, but Abhishek Sharma reached his fifty in 19 balls with a straight six off Ayush Badoni as SRH reached 120 for 0 in 6.3 overs.