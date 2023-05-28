IPL 2023: What Will Happen if Final Is Washed Out? All You Need To Know

IPL 2023: All you need to know if CSK vs GT final is washed out.
photo: BCCI
The IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, has been delayed as heavy rain and thunderstorm has take over Ahmedabad. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium between the four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, and the defending champions Gujarat Titans, the start of the game has been delayed.
Here's all you need to know about the further course of action?
If the rain manages to stop and the play starts by 9:35pm, full 40-over match will be played, with 20 overs in each innings.
In case the match gets delayed beyond 9:35pm, overs will keep on getting deducted, until we reach the minimum five-overs-per-team stage. The cut-off time for that version is 12:06am.
If the rain doesn’t stop and match gets washed out subsequently, the final will be played on the reserve day, that is, Monday (May 29).
