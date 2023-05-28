CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad, Toss Delayed

CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are competing in the final of IPL 2023.
The match is being held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings are making their tenth appearance in an IPL final.
Defending champions, Gujarat Titans are aiming to become only the third team to clinch back-to-back titles.
Head-to-head records favour Hardik Pandya's team.
Not the positive update we wanted – the rain has gotten heavier!
It is pelting down in Ahmedabad now. Though the word isn't out yet officially, it is certain that toss will be delayed.
Oh, dear! Not the sight we were hoping to see today.
It is currently raining in Ahmedabad! Covers have come on, but it could be the passing drizzle and we have until 10:10pm for the game to start.
Like Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2023, both the orange cap & purple cap belongs to Gujarat Titans players this season, albeit the title is still a step away from to be secured.
Shubman Gill has been, by far, the most impressive batter this season, having scored 851 runs. After Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, he became the third player to score three or more centuries in a season.
Shubman Gill has scored three centuries this season.
Though they have Rashid Khan in the ranks, Mohammed Shami is currently Gujarat's leading wicket-taker. He has picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95 runs per over.
Mohammed Shami has picked up 28 wickets.
Chennai Super Kings will be crediting two of their overseas stars, who were available for cheap at the auction, for their progress to this stage. With the bat. New Zealand's Devon Conway has epitomised reliability, scoring 625 runs at an average of 52.08
IPL 2023: Devon Conway has scored 625 runs.
As for their bowling, Matheesha Pathirana might not be CSK's leading wicket-taker, but playing the difficult role of a death overs specialist, he certainly has been the most influential. Sri Lanka's Malinga v2.0 has picked up 17 wickets.
IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana has picked up 17 wickets.
In a final, more so in the final of the Indian Premier League, past records hold very little significance. Yet, if head-to-head records are anything to go by, Gujarat Titans might have the edge.
These two teams have met on four occasions previously, wherein Hardik Pandya's men have won thrice. Importantly, though, Chennai's solitary win over Gujarat came in IPL 2023's Qualifier 1, just a few days ago.
CSK vs GT Previous Matches:
CSK 172/7, GT 157/10 (23 May, 2023)
CSK 178/7, GT 182/5 in 19.2 overs (31 March, 2023)
CSK 133/3, GT 137/3 in 19.1 overs (15 May, 2022)
CSK 169/5, GT 170/7 in 19.5 overs (17 April, 2022)
By the end of the day, a record will be equalled in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Either, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will become only the second team to win five IPL titles. Or, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will become the third franchise to clinch two trophies on the bounce.
In perfect synchronisation, the two most consistent teams – albeit not in the same essence of the word – will be competing for the title. Since the tournament's inception in 2008, Chennai have been the most consistent team, with this being their tenth appearance in the final.
On the flip side, however, there has not been a better side since Gujarat Titans were formed, only a year ago. In a battle of the old guard against the new world order, there can be – as the cruel world of cricket dictates – only one winner.
Who? You, and us, will find out, together. All updates from live action to follow suit!
