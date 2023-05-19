IPL 2023: Kohli Silences Critics With Ton, Says ‘Don’t Care About Opinions'

Chasing 187 to win, Virat looked in fine touch right from the beginning and kept his foot on the accelerator throughout his innings. He stitched a massive opening partnership of 172 runs with Faf du Plessis as RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare.

"I don't give myself enough credit sometimes because I put myself under so much stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside. That's their opinion. When you're in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I've done that over a long period of time. It's not like when I play I don't win games for my team. It's playing the situation that I take pride in," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.