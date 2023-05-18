IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB Beat SRH

Barring a Royal Challengers Bangalore triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, match 65 of IPL 2023 yielded a couple of other significant takeaways – firstly, the status quo of the playoffs race was altered, with Bangalore enrolling themselves in the top four, whilst in addition, it also meant that the room for error for the chasing pack has now diminished to a negligible level, with only five league-phase matches left to be played.