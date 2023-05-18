IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB Beat SRH

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Barring a Royal Challengers Bangalore triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, match 65 of IPL 2023 yielded a couple of other significant takeaways – firstly, the status quo of the playoffs race was altered, with Bangalore enrolling themselves in the top four, whilst in addition, it also meant that the room for error for the chasing pack has now diminished to a negligible level, with only five league-phase matches left to be played.
IPL 2023 Points Table after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams, after RCB defeated SRH:
Already through to Qualifier 1.
IPL 2023: A win against Delhi Capitals could ensure a place in Qualifier 1 for Chennai Super Kings
Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth; will also result in a Qualifier 1 place if Lucknow Super Giants don't beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin.
If they lose – Either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians must lose their last match. Alternatively, Kolkata must beat Lucknow by a big margin.
Remaining Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Top 4 guaranteed, whilst they could also feature in Qualifier 1.
If they lose – RCB or MI must lose their last match.
IPL 2023: By beating Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken a significant stride towards the playoffs.
Remaining Fixture: Gujarat Titans (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Between Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow, one team must lose their last match.
If they lose – Mumbai must lose to Hyderabad, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan by a narrow margin. Kolkata, ideally, must lose to Lucknow, but if they win, it should not be a gigantic victory.
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match.
Remaining Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – One of Chennai, Lucknow and Bangalore must lose their last match.
If they lose – Bangalore must lose their last game by an enormous margin and Punjab must beat Rajasthan by a slender margin, with Lucknow winning against Kolkata.
Remaining Fixture: Punjab Kings (19 May)
Qualification Scenario
If they win – Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their respective last fixtures, and Kolkata must not win by a big margin.
If they lose – Elimination.
Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)
Qualification Scenario
If they win – They not only need a victory, but the winning margin must also be huge. In case that happens, Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their last games, and Punjab should beat Rajasthan by a narrow margin.
If they lose – Elimination.
IPL 2023: Despite being placed eighth in the standings, Punjab Kings are still alive in the playoffs race.
Remaining Fixture: Rajasthan Royals (19 May)
If they win – Like Kolkata, they too need to win by a gargantuan margin. Barring that, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata must also end up on the losing side in their last fixtures.
If they lose – Elimination.
Already eliminated. Better luck next time!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)