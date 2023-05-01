Tough To Let Shubman Gill Go, but We Made the Right Call: KKR CEO Venky Mysore

In retrospect, the Indian contingent from the 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup could be judged from a couple of perspectives – glass half-full, as there have been players from that competition who are now representing the senior side, and glass half-empty, for there also are players who showed immense promise, but could not stick to the beaten path, and are straying towards isolation.

In terms of the biggest find from that competition, Shubman Gill is the undisputed answer, having already scored over 2,000 runs for India, across all three formats. A revelation for many, but not for those who saw him scoring 372 runs in that competition – eventually playing a crucial role in his team’s silverware quest.