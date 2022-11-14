IPL 2023 Transfers: Teams Change Players Ahead of 15 November Deadline

A look at the player transfers ahead of the 2023 IPL transfer window deadline.
(Photo: BCCI)
IPL 2023 player transfer window is currently open with teams trading and selling players ahead of the 15 November 6pm deadline
The mini IPL auction for the 2023 season will be held in Kochi this December
In a player trade, Delhi Capitals sent Shardul Thakur to Kolkata in an all cash deal, while also bringing in all-rounder Aman Khan.
The Indian team all-rounder was bought Delhi for Rs 10.75 crore in the 2022 IPL auction and played 14 matches, picking 15 wickets, including his career-best figures of 4/36.
Aman made his IPL debut last season for KKR was was acquired for Rs 20 lakh in the 2022 IPL auction.
New Zealand's right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Sunday were traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.
The trade marks the reunion of Ferguson with Kolkata after being part of the franchise from 2019-21. While Ferguson was acquired by Gujarat for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gurbaz was included in their squad as a replacement for England opener Jason Roy.
"Both players leave behind unforgettable memories. Lockie's four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals is a performance we will always remember. While Gurbaz did not play a game, his promise and talent was evident right through," said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.
The signings of Ferguson and Gurbaz will bolster the fast-bowling and wicket keeping departments of Kolkata. Apart from Ferguson, Kolkata have fast bowlers in fellow countryman Tim Southee, Australia's Test as well as ODI captain Pat Cummins, Indian duo of Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi.
The first off-season trade to be officially announced with the return of Australia's left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians.
He was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 IPL auction for his base price of Rs 75 lakh, but did not feature in a single game all season.
Behrendorff has previously played for Mumbai in the 2018 and 2019 season. Though he couldn't play in the IPL 2018 due to a back injury, Behrendorff returned for the 2019 title-winning season for MI and picked five wickets in as many matches, averaging 33.00 at an economy rate of 8.68.
