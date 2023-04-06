ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Punjab Record Second Win by Beating Rajasthan

Chasing a target of 198 runs, Rajasthan could only score 192 as Nathan Ellis picked up a four-wicket haul.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
Podcast
1 min read

Punjab have registered their second consecutive win, and Rajasthan have been handed their first defeat, in match number 8, that was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Punjab were asked to bat first by Sanju Samson, and they scored 197 runs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top scored with a 56-ball 86, while his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh scored 60 runs in 34 deliveries.

In response, Rajasthan could only score 192. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers from the Punjab team, recording a four-wicket haul. Sam Curran was a tad expensive, but under pressure, he bowled an immaculate last over, justifying why he is the most expensive player of the competition.

