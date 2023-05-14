IPL 2023: Twin Fifties, Anuj Rawat’s Cameo Powers RCB to 171/5 Against Rajasthan

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 171/5 against Rajasthan Royals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a commendable batting display in match 60 of IPL 2023, which is being played in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. After electing to bat first against Rajasthan Royals, Faf du Plessis’ side scored 171/5.
Bangalore’s start was pretty much on expected lines, as Virat Kohli and du Plessis were more inclined towards setting up a foundation for what is a somewhat fragile middle-order, as opposed to going gung-ho right from the beginning.
However, just when they were preparing for an alteration in batting approach, Bangalore suffered a setback, with Kohli losing his wicket to an efficaciously disguised knuckle-ball by KM Asif.
IPL 2023: KM Asif gave Rajasthan Royals their first breakthrough by dismissing Virat Kohli.
Alongside an in-form Glenn Maxwell, RCB’s skipper kept the scoreboard ticking – offering the necessary respect to spinners on what is a tricky track for the batter, whilst also ensuring the odd bad deliveries were dispatched beyond the boundary ropes.
With both batters having got their eyes in, the momentum switched in the 13th over, wherein Sandeep Sharma conceded 12 runs. Rajasthan, although, were successful in pulling things back very soon, with Asif coming to their rescue by dismissing du Plessis a couple of overs later.
To rub salt into the wounds, Adam Zampa returned to the attack and bowled a terrific 16th over, wherein he dismissed both Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik. At the other end, Maxwell continued playing the big shots, bringing up his second consecutive half-century in the next over.
IPL 2023: Anuj Rawat scored 29 runs in only 11 deliveries.
Courtesy of his 11-ball 29, which included three fours and a couple of sixes, Bangalore managed to set a target of 172 runs for last season’s runners-up to chase down.
