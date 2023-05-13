IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Scores Ton as Solo Act Gets Punjab to 167/7 Against Delhi

After two consecutive defeats, Punjab Kings made a decent comeback with the bat in match 59 of IPL 2023, courtesy of a century by Prabhsimran Singh. After being asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan’s team negotiated with a tricky Arun Jaitley Stadium surface efficaciously enough to put 167 runs on the scoreboard.

The start was not in accordance with the plans, as in only the second delivery of the second over, Dhawan became Ishant Sharma’s first victim of the night. In his second over, the veteran pacer dismantled the stumps of Liam Livingstone, as Punjab’s score read 38/2 after five overs.