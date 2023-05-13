IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Scores Ton as Solo Act Gets Punjab to 167/7 Against Delhi

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh's century helped Punjab Kings score 167/7 against Delhi Capitals.
(Photo: BCCI)
After two consecutive defeats, Punjab Kings made a decent comeback with the bat in match 59 of IPL 2023, courtesy of a century by Prabhsimran Singh. After being asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan’s team negotiated with a tricky Arun Jaitley Stadium surface efficaciously enough to put 167 runs on the scoreboard.
The start was not in accordance with the plans, as in only the second delivery of the second over, Dhawan became Ishant Sharma’s first victim of the night. In his second over, the veteran pacer dismantled the stumps of Liam Livingstone, as Punjab’s score read 38/2 after five overs.
The next few overs saw Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran tiptoeing around – keeping the scoreboard ticking, whilst also ensuring they don’t take avoidable risks and lose their wickets in the process.
IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone.
Punjab had scored only 66 runs in the first ten overs, but that was followed by a smooth switch in momentum, with Mitchell Marsh conceding 21 runs in his first over, courtesy of a couple of sixes and a four off Singh’s willow.
A couple of overs later, he brought up his second IPL half-century, with Punjab’s total reaching the three-figure only four deliveries later. Curran, however, struggled for momentum all throughout his innings, before losing his wicket to Praveen Dubey after a 24-ball 20.
Promoted to number six, Harpreet Brar could not be influential either, adding only a couple of runs to his team’s tally. The ongoing procession of wickets, however, did not deter Singh from sticking to his aggressive batting style.
IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh scored 103 runs in 65 deliveries.
With Punjab’s score reading 154/5 after 18 overs, it seemed that 180 is within reach. However, with Mukesh Kumar dismissing Prabhsimran Singh and conceding just three runs in the penultimate over, and Khaleel Ahmed then backing it up with a 10-run last over, the visitors could only get to 167/7.