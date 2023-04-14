The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Back on Track With Win Over Punjab

All of Gujarat’s five bowlers were amongst wickets, but the star of the show was Mohit Sharma. Thursdsay (13 April) marked the 10th anniversary of his debut in this tournament. Quite the journeyman, he playing his first match since 2020, and ended up recording his second-most economical spell alongside 2 wickets.

Punjab had a difficult time with the bat, except Matthew Short, who scored 36 runs in 24 deliveries. At the opposite end of the spectrum were Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma. They did score runs, but very slowly – accumulating only 45 runs in 49 balls between the two.

For Gujarat, Shubman Gill played another brilliant knock. The batter brought up his second half-century of the season, scoring 67 runs in 49 deliveries, which included seven fours and a maximum.