IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking Ton Catapults RCB to 197 Against Gujarat

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli scored his seventh Indian Premier League century.
(Photo: BCCI)
Virat Kohli etched his name in the books of history for the umpteenth time – this time by becoming the batter with the most centuries in IPL history – as he single-handedly led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s survival endeavour.
After being put to bat first by Gujarat Titans in match 70 of IPL 2023, which is being contested at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore posted a total of 197/5, of which, 101 runs were scored by their former skipper.
The next over saw Kohli replicating his skipper’s action, striking three boundaries off Yash Dayal’s bowling, as the hosts utilised the fielding restrictions to accumulate 62 runs in the powerplay.
IPL 2023: RCB's opening pair of Faf du Plessi and Virat Kohli struck 62 runs in the powerplay.
The tides, however, changed soon, and rapidly. Faf du Plessis was the first Bangalore batter to fall, losing his wicket to Noor Ahmad in the eighth over, whilst seven deliveries later, another Afghan spinner in Rashid Khan breached Glenn Maxwell’s defence to dismantle the Aussie’s stumps, and subsequently, provide his team with the second breakthrough.
Mahipal Lomror’s struggle with the bat continued as the Southpaw could only score a solitary run before becoming Noor’s second victim, but another left-handed batter, this time a Kiwi in Michael Bracewell, came to the hosts’ rescue.
The all-rounder struck three boundaries off Mohit Sharma’s bowling in the next over, thereby alleviating some of the pressure Gujarat had recently exercised on them, whereas in the 13th over, Kohli struck his seventh half-century of the season, on the back of a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell played a 16-ball 26 run cameo.
Having matched Chris Gayle’s tally of six IPL centuries very recently, the 34-year-old brought up his seventh ton in the penultimate over, whilst in the last over, Rawat struck a six and a four to take Bangalore close to the 200-run mark.
