IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking Ton Catapults RCB to 197 Against Gujarat

Virat Kohli etched his name in the books of history for the umpteenth time – this time by becoming the batter with the most centuries in IPL history – as he single-handedly led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s survival endeavour.

After being put to bat first by Gujarat Titans in match 70 of IPL 2023, which is being contested at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore posted a total of 197/5, of which, 101 runs were scored by their former skipper.