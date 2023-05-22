IPL 2023: Twitter Sympathises With Virat Kohli After Bangalore Bow Out

Despite creating a new record by becoming the first batter to score seven centuries in the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli's dream of lifting the trophy did not come to fruition yet again, as his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the playoffs race.

Bangalore faced the league leaders, Gujarat Titans, in a must-win game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 21 May. Albeit most of the Bangalore batters failed to turn up, Kohli did what he has often done in his career, by coming up trumps when the stakes were high.