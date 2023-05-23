IPL: How Rinku Singh Rose From Aligarh's Streets of Struggle to KKR's Poster Boy

Amassing 474 runs at an average of nearly 60 and strike-rate of 150 is no child's play. And when you realise that all of these runs have come while fulfilling the demanding role of a middle-order batter, it becomes clear how big an achievement it is.

The 25-year-old catapulted himself to fame for the first time when he smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the last over of KKR's match against the Gujarat Titans to get his team home. It was a magical moment, something that had rarely been witnessed before! Everyone remembers Carlos Braithwaite's four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies in 2016. At that time, we thought this was rarely going to be repeated again, but here was Rinku going one step further and hitting five in a row!

It was nothing short of a miracle! In a team that had someone like Andre Russell, nobody expected a pocket-size dynamite like Rinku to do something so unimaginable. But he did it and made it one of the most memorable moments in the history of the IPL. He overcame a tough situation in a grand manner and made it an opportunity to launch himself on the path of success!

Expectations of the fans, pundits, and his own teammates had increased from him after that sensational knock. And the real challenge now was showing the world that it wasn't just a one-off knock, rather he has it in him to be a dependable player consistently for his side.