IPL 2023: Twitter Hails MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings Qualify for 10th Final

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings qualified for their tenth Indian Premier League final.
(Photo: BCCI)
Twitter heaped praises on Mahendra Singh Dhoni for righteous reasons, as the veteran leader took his team, Chennai Super Kings, to a record tenth final in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The four-time champions achieved this unique feat with a 15-run triumph against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, which was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, 23 May.
Mumbai, despite being the most successful team in this competition, have made six appearances in the final, as opposed to Chennai's previous nine appearances.
Barring the tenth entry to the final, another record was scripted in Chepauk on Tuesday, as Chennai became the first team to pick all of Gujarat's ten wickets in a match.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the exemplary achievement of Dhoni and his team:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)