IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj Reports Corrupt Approach Asking for Information on RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, Mohammed Siraj has reported a ‘corrupt’ approach from an individual to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report in PTI. Siraj, who is currently competing in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, received a call from a person who demanded ‘inside information’ about his team.

According to the report, Siraj was not approached by a bookie, but a driver from hometown, Hyderabad, who had incurred huge losses. The player immediately reported the issue to ACU, and the driver has since been caught by law enforcement officials.

“It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited,” a BCCI source informed PTI.