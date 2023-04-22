IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma Continues Dream Comeback, Bowls Match-Winnings Over v LSG

It's victory number four for Gujarat Titans as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday. After winning the toss, the Titans decided to bat first and gave Lucknow an easy target of 136 runs to chase, which the latter failed to pull off.

Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha were the stars for Gujarat as none of the other batters managed to score more than 10 runs individually. While Saha fell short by 3 runs for his half-century, Pandya scored 66 runs off 50 balls to help the team score 135/6.

During the chase, KL Rahul scored a brilliant half-century for Lucknow, keeping their hopes alive but fell in the final over to Mohit Sharma who had another solid outing.