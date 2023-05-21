IPL 2023: Rinku Happy With 2023 Breakthrough, Not Thinking About India Selection

He hit four boundaries and three maximums in the last two overs to take his side close to victory but they fell short by a solitary run against the Lucknow Super Giants as KKR ended at 175-7 and eventually got eliminated from the tournament.



"The five sixes (which he hit against Gujarat Titans) were there in the back of mind. I was very relaxed and thought I will hit the way I have. We needed 21 runs in the last over. I missed one ball otherwise, we would have won," Rinku said in the post-match press conference.



The 26-year-old had a remarkable season, scoring 474 runs in the tournament with four fifties and an impressive strike rate of 149.53.



"Anyone will feel good when the season goes so well. But I'm not thinking on the lines of selection for the Indian team. I will stick to my routine, continue my practice. The name and fame will be there but I'll just stick to my work," Rinku said.