IPL 2023: ‘I Got Goosebumps’, Andre Russell All Praise for Rinku Singh

"I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku. He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it off the last ball," Russell said after collecting the Player of the Match award.



"I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he's been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He's very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training," he added.