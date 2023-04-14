IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to Shubman Gill's Heroics as Gujarat Titans Beat PBKS
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill scored his second half-century of the season, climbing to the 5th position in orange cap race
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A heroic knock by Shubman Gill helped Gujarat Titans clinch a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings on Thursday, 13 April, in Mohali. Gill scored 67 runs off 49 deliveries.
Earlier, an excellent bowling display by the Titans restricted the Kings to 153/8 after 20 overs. Saha gave a perfect start to the Titans in the chase, but had to go back to the dressing room after he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada at 30.
Gill then took the baton in his hand and played a fierce knock filled with exquisite hits. The young opener scored 67 runs, which included 7 fours and a six. He had to depart in the last over, after getting bowled by Sam Curran.
Commendable middle-order bowling by Punjab Kings helped them stretch the match till the last over but Rahul Tewatia pulled it off for the Titans and scored the winnings runs. With this win, Gujarat Titans have now added six points to the bag and is now positioned at third spot while Punjab Kings has moved to 6th position.
Netizens flooded the Twitter with appreciation posts for Shubman.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: Shubman Gill Punjab Kings PBKS vs GT
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.