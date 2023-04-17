GT vs RR, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: RR Beats GT by 3 Wickets

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
(Image: BCCI)
Sanju Samson of and Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals in action during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans play a shot during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal with purple cap after the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Hardik Pandya reacts during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty with Shimron Hetmyer during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrate win after the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals
