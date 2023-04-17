Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GT vs RR, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: RR Beats GT by 3 Wickets

GT vs RR, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: RR Beats GT by 3 Wickets

TATA IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals climbed to the first position in the IPL points table after their fourth win
Sidharth J
Published:

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

(Image: BCCI)

Sanju Samson of and Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals in action during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans play a shot during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal with purple cap after the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya reacts during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty with Shimron Hetmyer during the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrate win after the 23rd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals

