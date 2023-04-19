IPL 2023: Being a Tendulkar Is Hard, but Arjun Is Carving His Own Identity

Being Arjun Tendulkar must be hard. Yes, you do have access to the best training facilities, nutrition, coaches et al. Yet, how taxing it must be to continuously walk with the burden of a supremely famous last name, one that proves to be omnipresent in every corner of the nation.

It is owing to this very burden, that Don Bradman's son changed his surname to Bradsen in 1972.

With 20 to defend off the last over, Arjun conceded just five runs, picked up his maiden IPL wicket, and most importantly, did not wilt under the immense pressure the big stage brings with it. At the end of it, two of the three questions asked in the post-match interview are still about his father – Ravi Shastri congratulated him on being the first Tendulkar to pick up a wicket in the IPL, and Ian Bishop enquired whether he talks cricket tactics with Dad.