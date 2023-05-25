IPL 2023: Engineer-Turned-Cricketer, Akash Madhwal Scripts History With Fifer

IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal picked up a fifer in Mumbai Indians' eliminator win over Lucknow Super Giants.
(Photo: BCCI)
Akash Madhwal, Mumbai Indians’ newest find, was seen at his best in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. Facing a formidable batting unit of Lucknow Super Giants, Madhwal conceded just five runs whilst picking up as many wickets, which sees him equaling Anil Kumble’s record of the most economical fifer in IPL.
An engineering graduate, Madhwal was working a white-collar job, not very long ago. Albeit, his heart knew nothing but an unquenched thirst to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer, eventually taking him to a trail camp organised by the then newly formed Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU).
Speaking on his transition from engineering to cricket, Madhwal said in the post-match presentation “I have been practising a lot and waiting for my opportunity. I have done engineering, but cricket is my passion and I have been waiting for this since 2018.”
Now amongst Mumbai Indians’ most prized assets, Madhwal’s IPL journey started with Royal Challengers Bangalore, when the franchise called him to be a net bowler in 2019. An opportunity to be a name on the squad sheet, however, never arrived.
Initially roped in as a net bowler by Mumbai Indians as well, he was included in the squad when Suryakumar Yadav sustained an injury, during the business end of IPL 2022.
Elaborating on his experience as a net bowler, the Roorkee-born cricketer further added “It is not that you don’t get chances as a net bowler. They organise practice matches where you need to showcase your potential. Moreover, you get to stay with the main team, the franchise takes care of all of your needs. Just that one needs to be ready to grab any chance that arrives.”
Had all of Mumbai Indians’ main chips been fit and firing, perhaps, Akash Madhwal would have remained an obscure name, known to only a few who follow the domestic circuit keenly. Yet, as destiny would have it, Jasprit Bumrah’s injury opened unchartered avenues for him.
IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal mentioned Rohit Sharma as the reason behind his calmness.
“Credit for that must be given to Rohit bhaiya, not me (for his calmness). He keeps me calm and uses my overs exactly when they are required. He knows all about my strengths. As for me, I am just enjoying my cricket. I left my job to play cricket, simply because when you are doing something you are passionate about, you’ll always stay chilled. No burden at all,” Madhwal concluded.
