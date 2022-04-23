IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Registers Second Consecutive Golden Duck

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Marco Jansen for a second straight golden duck in IPL 2022
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli’s poor run of form continues to haunt him in IPL 2022 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Sunrisers Hyderabad being the team to benefit this time round, at the Brabourne Stadium.
Kohli walked into the middle in the second over of the game against SRH after Marco Jansen dismissed Faf du Plessis. The tall left arm pacer then got one to just go away from Kohli off the next ball, who edged it and was caught by Aiden Markram at second slip for a second consecutive golden duck this season.
Kohli’s previous innings saw him get knocked over by Dushmantha Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants in the first over of the game.
Jansen went on to pick three wickets in that over, also packing off Anuj Rawat, dismissed in similar fashion to Kohli. Faf meanwhile had his off-stump knocked over off the second ball of the over when the ball held its line.
The SRH side had got off to a fabulous start.
It was the fifth time that Kohli got dismissed on a golden duck in IPL with the last time before this season being in 2017 against KKR when Nathan Coulter-Nile got him out on the first ball.
vs MI 2008 (Ashish Nehra)
vs PBKS 2014 (Sandeep Sharma)
vs KKR 2017 (Nathan Coulter-Nile)
vs LSG 2022 (Dushmantha Chameera)
vs SRH 2022 (Marco Jansen)
Kohli is yet to get a half-century in this season's IPL.
