IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; Mumbai Indians Ask SRH to Bat First

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022.

MI and SRH have both made 2 changes each for this game.

“We're going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game,” Rohit Sharma said.