IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After DC beat SRH

Delhi Capitals celebrate the win of SRH skipper Kane Williamson.
Image: BCCI
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs, in Match no 51 of IPL 2022, on Thursday. David Warner was awarded the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 92 off 58 balls.
The pair of David Warner and Rovman Powell scored a total of 159 runs, helping DC set a target of 208 for SRH to chase.
SRH keeper Nicholas Pooran's 62 off 32 balls went in vain as Hyderabad was not able to chase down their target.
With this win Delhi Capitals are placed fifth on the points table with10 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are sixth, also with 10 points.
Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC beat SRH, Match 51.
IPL 2022 Orange Cap:
In terms of the individual ratings, the Orange Cap remains with Jos Buttler of RR with 588 runs from 10 games and best of 116. He is followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul and PBKS Shikhar Dhawan on second and third position, respectively.
DC's David Warner who scored 92* against SRH on Thursday, is now placed fourth on the charts with 356 runs. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma who managed to score only 8 runs in the same match, is now placed fifth with 331 runs.
IPL 2022 Purple Cap:
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is still the holder of Purple Cap with 19 wickets in his kitty.
After taking a wicket against SRH on Thursday, Kuldeep Yadav is now in the second place in the race for Purple Cap with 18 wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada in the third place with 17.
