IPL 2022: Warner, Powell & Khaleel Shine as Delhi Win by 21 Runs Against SRH

Batting first, the Delhi Capitals were eyeing a good start with David Warner up against SRH. However, they lost Mandeep Singh in the first over with 0 on the board, caught by Nicholas Pooran off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australian Mitchell Marsh added 10 to the cause and was packed off by Sean Abbott, before Rishabh Pant and Warner joined hands. The duo steadied the ship and took DC to 50/2 in six overs. Right after the powerplay, the duo started to cut loose Aiden Markram and Shreyas Gopal were taken to the cleaners with the batters dealing in boundaries. Gopal though had the last laugh against Pant, going through his defenses and knocking him over for 26.

Pant and Warner put on 48 runs together before the big hitting Rovman Powell walked in and kept feeding the Australian opener the strike. Warner clubbed Malik away to the fence to get to his half century in the 12th, and was looking to go through gears in the second half of the innings.

Warner was in full flow against his old team, crunching the bowlers through the off side and not thinking twice about going over the top down the ground, or over short-fine leg as DC reached 135/3 with 6 overs to go.