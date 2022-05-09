IPL 2022: Cummins Picks 3 as KKR Win by 52 Runs vs MI; Bumrah Bags 5 Wickets

Rinku Singh and Sheldon Jackson tried their best to take on the bowling but Bumrah struck again, picking his third wicket, as the wicket-keeper batter made his way back to the hut for 5. Off the third ball of the over, Burmah snared Pat Cummins’ wicket for 0 and then off the next delivery Sunil Narine found him too hot to handle, packed off for a golden duck, caught and bowled. Bumrah had one more over to go with 5 wickets in the bag but no hat-trick as Tim Southee negotiated that.

KKR were all over the place after a good start and Bumrah was the wrecker in chief. Southee was dismissed in the next over while Rinku Singh was doing his best to drive the score along on his own. KKR could add only 1 more to the total in the final over and finished with 165/9 with Rinku unbeaten on 23.

In response, Mumbai had a horror start as they lost Rohit Sharma in controversial fashion in the first over itself off the bowling of Tim Southee. Rohit got 2 and was adjudged to have edged it to the keeper but the replays showed a spike on Ultraedge before the ball got to the bat as well.

Ishan Kishan was attacking the bowling at his end, but MI’s batters weren’t able to support him, with Tilak Varma, the most in-form batter, falling cheaply, for 6, off Andre Russell in the fifth over. Kishan had the majority of the strike for a while after that and got the scoreboard moving with few crisp shots.

New man Ramandeep Singh needed to stick with the senior batter, but he also departed earlier than he would have liked, gone for 12 off Russell, with Rana taking the catch again. At the midway stage, MI were behind the required run-rate and would need to do something to special to dig out a win over here.

Kishan continued in his merry ways and got to his fifty, a fighting one but not before Varun Chakravarthy had sent Tim David back to the hut for 13 in the 13th over. MI huffed and puffed along the way for a little longer before Pat Cummins decided to match Bumrah’s third over.

Cummins conceded 2 runs, but returned with the wickets of Kishan for 51, Daniel Sams for 1 and Murugan Ashwin for 0 as KKR swung the game in their way. Nonetheless, MI still had Kieron Pollard in the middle, capable of winning a game from very difficult situations as well. But at 102/7, MI were staring at yet another big defeat.