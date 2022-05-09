Sri Lankan Cricketers React To Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigning From PM's Post

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned.
(Photo: Instagram)
Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday, 9 May, resigned from the post of prime minister and took to Twitter to announce his decision. "Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President," the erstwhile PM wrote.
The resignation came after supporters of Rajapaksa's government, armed with sticks, clashed with protesters outside his residence, severely injuring at least 23 people. As per AFP, at least a dozen were hospitalised.
Additionally, the houses of a Sri Lankan lawmaker and a former minister were set ablaze.
Many Sri Lankan cricketers including Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara have reacted with joy to Rajapaksa's resignation. They have also been lending their support to the protesters and sharing their opinions on the situation via Twitter.
Rajapaksa had been serving as the country's PM since 2019, and previously served as its president from 2005 to 2015.
In his resignation letter addressed to his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the erstwhile PM wrote, "I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis," AFP reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)