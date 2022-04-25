IPL 2022: Misfiring RCB Top-Order Worries Hesson; Will Kohli, Rawat be Benched?

But on one of those rare occasions when the middle-order too failed to fire, RCB were bundled out for 68 in 16.1 overs for their second-lowest IPL total by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne on April 23. The resurgent Kane Williamson-led SRH then scored a massive nine-wicket win with 12 overs to spare.



Hesson took note of the momentum-shattering loss, saying, "We struggled to get into the game. We struggled to gain any form of momentum at all. SRH bowled nicely in those conditions. We struggled to combat it."



He then broke down the game. "When you lose three early wickets, you always try and fight your way back. We have already done this a few times. (Against SRH) we couldn't. Everything we did, didn't work out. We got on a certain bit of rollercoaster. I think the lower order scraped pretty hard to get us to a total but clearly the total was never enough."



Hesson then shifted his focus at the RCB top-order, saying, "The top-order hasn't really fired yet. We are not overthinking too much about it. We know that there are high quality players in that top-order. Some are firing on occasions and some not. That happens in T20 cricket. We won't overthink that."



Hesson also talked about RCB's brilliant middle-order. "Our middle-order has been exceptional. They were asked to do another job. They were shouldered with the rebuilding job (vs SRH) which was a bit too far," he conceded.



"Most teams on a game like this, they're outplayed at some stage. You also win games as well. You outplay the oppositions too. We weren't enough to get the better of Sunrisers. We need to come back stronger in our next game," he added.