IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Wins Toss; Punjab Kings Ask Delhi Capitals to Bat First

IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal opted to bowl first against DC
(Photo: BCCI)
Punjab Kings’ captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals. Mayank confirmed that the team is unchanged.
Rishabh Pant said Delhi would’ve bowled first also. They’ve made two changes with Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan returns for Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat.
“We would like to bowl first. I don't think the wicket is going to change much and last time we played there was dew. We are playing the same team. We have definitely found the right combinations. It is important to take it is just another game,” Mayank Agarwal said at the toss.
“I think we were looking to bowl but toss is not in our control. We have two changes - Khaleel comes back in place of Sakariya, Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat,” Rishabh Pant said.
Playing XI
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
