IPL 2022: KL Rahul Scores Unbeaten 103 as Lucknow Post 199/4 Against Mumbai

KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians
Image: BCCI
A masterful century from Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul set the ball rolling on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. Rahul batted through the innings, scoring 103 not out, and powered the LSG total to 199/4 in good batting conditions.
The stylish right-hander, KL Rahul, who is playing his 100th IPL game, hit 9 fours and five sixes.
Batting first, the Lucknow Super Giants got off to a brisk start with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock making good use of the powerplay. The experienced openers went along at good clip, scoring at about 10 runs an over, playing some exquisite shots around the ground.
De Kock brought up the 50 for LSG in the sixth over with a six but squandered a start when he was trapped LBW by Fabian Allen for 24 of 13 balls. Captain Rahul at the other end was going along in his merry way, setting up to bat through the innings, and was joined by Manish Pandey.
While Rahul held strong at one end and kept finding the fence at regular intervals, Pandey started quickly and crucially kept the momentum going, as both batters ran hard between the wickets.
Pandey smashed six boundaries, keeping up the momentum from de Kock’s cameo, in his 29-ball stay for 38, putting a brisk 72-run stand with Rahul, laying the platform for a strong finish. Pandey was knocked over by Murugan Ashwin in the 14th over. Rahul meanwhile got to his fifty in the 12th over and the cut loose and was particularly harsh on Allen.
Marcus Stoinis had a blazing start but right after the time out was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat for 10 of 9 balls, leaving LSG 3 down. However, Mumbai’s fielding continued to hurt them, allowing Rahul to march on towards his century.
Rahul made batting look simple for most of the day, but did not get the number of boundaries he’d have liked in the final phase, as the wicket of Stoinis slowed them down a tad bit. Deepak Hooda at the other end decided to take on Tymal Mills in the 19th over, pushing LSG towards to 200. In the same over, which costed Mills 22 runs, Rahul smashed him for a couple of boundaries, the second of which saw him complete his century.
Hooda was dismissed in the final over for 15 from 8 balls when Unadkat struck during a fine 4-run over. LSG finished with 199.
