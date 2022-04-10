BCCI Set for Windfall From IPL Media Rights But Here’s Where They Can Spend It

The BCCI is set for a windfall from the sale of the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years, and is expected to make close to Rs 50,000 crore from the deal.

This is in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore they made from the sale of the two new teams at the end of the 2021 season. There are also other important sales they have made with regards to IPL’s additional sponsors and very soon the title sponsorship of the league will also come up for renewal. All the contracts will be valid for the next five years.

This is just monies from the IPL we're talking about. There are other additional sponsorship and broadcast opportunities that will come up for bilateral cricket to be played in India. That may not be as profitable as the IPL, but it will still be substantial enough to keep BCCI at the top of the pile amongst cricket boards across the globe.