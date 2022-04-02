IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Scores 100; Bumrah & Mills Picks 3 Each as Royals Get 193

Batting first, Rajasthan needed a solid start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the top of the order. But 13 runs into the game, Jaiswal departed as Jasprit Bumrah had his number, and just at the end of the powerplay, Devdutt Padikkal was packed off for 7 by Tymal Mills, caught by Rohit Sharma at cover while looking for the big shot.

Buttler at the other end though was playing his shots quite freely and was joined by Sanju Samson, with the duo looking to add momentum and keep it steady as well in the middle overs. Buttler was particularly severe on Basil Thampi, smashing him for 26 runs in one over in the powerplay.

Samson and Buttler dug in, scoring with quite a bit of ease as Mumbai’s bowlers failed to apply the brakes on them. Neither were shy of stepping down the track to the bowlers, nor were they about to hold back if it was pitched a little short as they found the boundaries with a fair amount of regularity.

The Royals were hurtling along with the score at 87/2 at the midway stage, after which the next three overs produced another 36. And just as the century stand was approaching for the duo, it was Samson who was dismissed, yet again looking to clear the ropes of Kieron Pollard. He was caught at mid-wicket by Tilak Verma for 30 of 21 deliveries. Samson and Buttler had put on 85 of 50 balls, to lay the platform for a strong finish.