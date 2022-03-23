IPL 2022: Hardik & Rashid Khan Among Players to Watch Out for in Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill

A stylish top order bat, Shubman Gill has impressed many experts in the game, especially in the longest format, however, his inability to score quick runs regularly has resulted in some criticism as well.

Playing for KKR before this, Gill opened the innings and produced a few good knocks, but his scoring rate was a source of concern every now and then as well. He’s been away due to injury, which has forced him to get a rest, and he will be keen to address the criticisms as soon as he can.

It is still quite early in Gill’s career, and he has time on hand to work on his game, but the right-handed bat will be keen to make a strong impression, especially with the new team management looking through younger options in the set-up.

Wriddhiman Saha

Out of contention in the Test arena in the national team, Saha is possibly on the final legs of his career at the highest level. While it is difficult to see him break into the Indian team again, the veteran from Bengal has been a much-talked about figure in Indian cricket in recent months, for incidents unrelated to his performances.

The best way to respond in such an unfortunate situation is with a fantastic performance, and at Gujarat, he could be a key figure. Remember, he has scored a century in the IPL in the final in 2014, scoring at a strike rate of over 200. While that’s was a few years ago, Saha is possibly at a place where he’d want his performances to do most of the talking.