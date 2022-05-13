IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss; RCB Ask Punjab Kings to Bat First

Faf du Plessis during warm up
Image:BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and Faf du Plessis opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings. RCB come into the game in 4th place on the IPL points table.
RCB have made no changes in their playing XI while Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma in the Punjab side.
“We'll have a bowl. The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn't making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that's a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl,” Faf du Plessis said.
“Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that's why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it's been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team (for longer periods),” Mayank Agarwal said.
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
