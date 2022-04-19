IPL 2022: Faf & Hazlewood Star as RCB Register 18-Run Win Against Lucknow

In response, Lucknow and Quinton de Kock had a rather painful start before the South African was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 3. KL Rahul at the other end was doing what he does best – setting up for another big knock in a potentially tricky chase.

Rahul and Manish Pandey looked to get a move on with a 16-run stand. However, Hazlewood packed off Pandey for 6, leaving Lucknow in a small bit of bother.

Lucknow were finding it difficult to get the momentum going, and Rahul and Krunal for company, but even they could not make too much of an impact. Rahul and Krunal added 31 off 18 balls, before Harshal Patel, a DRS call and a slight edge of the bat came together to dismiss the skipper for 30 off 24 balls.

Rahul’s wicket was a big set back for Lucknow and quite a morale booster for RCB, just after the powerplay. Krunal was joined by Deepak Hooda, and the duo managed a few lusty hits, but RCB were keeping things tight and the pressure was building as the required run-rate started to move upwards.

Lucknow ticked off another cameo partnership with the Krunal-Hooda combination adding 36 from 27 deliveries before Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj dismissed them, respectively. Krunal scored 42 and Hooda managed 13.

Lucknow, even with their backs to the wall, had Ayush Badoni and Stoinis in the middle, and by no means were out of it yet. In the final five overs, the two batters had to get 65 more to win the game.