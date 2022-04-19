Virat Kohli Dismissed for Fourth Golden Duck in IPL History

Virat Kohli dismissed for a golden duck.
Image: BCCI
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s poor run of form continues, and he was dismissed for a rare golden duck on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Kohli walked out in the first over itself after Anuj Rawat’s early dismissal and off his first ball tried to guide Dushmantha Chameera’s short-delivery through off-side but got caught at backward point by Deepak Hooda off the final ball of the opening over.
Kohli was understandably stunned with the dismissal and could not do much more than smile at his bad luck.
It was the fourth time when Kohli got dismissed on a golden duck in IPL as the last time was in 2017 against KKR when Nathan Coulter-Nile got him out on the first ball.
vs MI 2008 (Ashish Nehra)
vs PBKS 2014 (Sandeep Sharma)
vs KKR 2017 (Nathan Coulter-Nile)
vs LSG 2022 (Dushmantha Chameera)
In the 7 innings Kohli has played in the IPL this season so far, he has a highest score of 48 after starting with a 41 not out against Punjab.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants: K.L Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)