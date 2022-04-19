Virat Kohli Dismissed for Fourth Golden Duck in IPL History

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s poor run of form continues, and he was dismissed for a rare golden duck on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Kohli walked out in the first over itself after Anuj Rawat’s early dismissal and off his first ball tried to guide Dushmantha Chameera’s short-delivery through off-side but got caught at backward point by Deepak Hooda off the final ball of the opening over.