IPL 2022: Which Players Are The 8 Teams Likely to Retain Ahead of The Auction

The BCCI has announced the retention rules to the IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming mega auction. The Salary Cap for each team has been set at INR 90 crore with each of the eight existing franchises allowed to retain a maximum of four players.

The two new IPL teams, based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will then be allowed to acquire up to three players from the available player pool after the other eight franchises are done with their retention.

Out of the maximum allowed retention of four players for the older eight franchises, up to three players can be Indian. When it comes to overseas picks, they can't go for more than two players and the same goes for uncapped Indian players as well.

As for the two new teams, they can pick a maximum of two Indian (only one uncapped Indian) and one overseas player.