IPL 2022: Which Players Are The 8 Teams Likely to Retain Ahead of The Auction

Will KL Rahul stay back at Punjab Kings or look to join one of the two new franchises?
(Photo: BCC/IPL/The Quint)
The BCCI has announced the retention rules to the IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming mega auction. The Salary Cap for each team has been set at INR 90 crore with each of the eight existing franchises allowed to retain a maximum of four players.
The two new IPL teams, based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will then be allowed to acquire up to three players from the available player pool after the other eight franchises are done with their retention.
Out of the maximum allowed retention of four players for the older eight franchises, up to three players can be Indian. When it comes to overseas picks, they can't go for more than two players and the same goes for uncapped Indian players as well.
As for the two new teams, they can pick a maximum of two Indian (only one uncapped Indian) and one overseas player.
Different salary slabs have also been set depending upon the number of players retained. For franchises choosing to retain four players, they will have to pay a minimum of Rs 16 crore for the first, Rs 12 crore for the second, Rs 8 crore for the third and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player. That makes it a total deduction of Rs 42 crore from their purse.
The salary slab set for teams retaining three or fewer players is the same for all 10 teams. When retaining three players, the teams will have to pay Rs 15 crore for first player, Rs 11 crore for second player and Rs 7 crore for the third player — making it a total of Rs 33 crore spent.
Teams retaining two players will have to pay Rs 14 Crore for first player and Rs 10 crore for the second player. Lastly, teams opting to retain only one player will have to pay Rs 14 crore if the player is a capped Indian, and Rs 4 crore if he is an uncapped Indian.
The amounts mentioned above are the minimum amount set. That means if the salary of the player to be retained is more than the set retention fee, then the franchise will have to retain the player at the higher salary amount. If the salary of the player is lower than the set retention fee, then the franchise will have to retain him at the set fee mentioned.
With these points in mind, let us have a look at the potential retention list of each of the eight franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.
MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad
Deduction: Rs 42 crore (16 + 12 + 8 + 6)
If you go purely by cricketing logic, there's very little value in retaining a 40-year-old MS Dhoni for Rs 16 crore. You would rather spend that much on young players who can bring long term value for the team. But it's CSK and they have their own ways.
Trust and Process is more important to them than anything else, and retaining Dhoni is something they would do in the blink of an eye, if the maestro decides to continue playing. Dhoni hasn't given any hint about retiring either and CSK's top management has been very vocal about retaining him as well. So we have to consider MS Dhoni's retention as an inevitable event here.
The other three players — Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad — are pretty much automatic selections considering the value they add to the side and the form they are in. Jadeja and Ali are long-term all-round options for the side.
Gaikwad is an invaluable Indian top-order batting asset, and probably a future leader too, after ending the 2021 season as the highest run-scorer in the league.
Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy
Deduction: Rs 42 crore (16 +12 + 8 + 6)
Narine and Russell have been associated with KKR since 2012 and 2014 respectively, and it looks like that association is going to continue further considering how good these two players still are as both players bring immense all-round value to the side.
Narine is an exceptional spinner and Russell is one of the best powerhitters. They add good value with their secondary skills as well and that's what makes them good retention even though KKR might need to shell out INR 16 crore and 12 crore respectively.
KKR are expected to retain two more players and they are most probably going to be Shubman Gill and Varun Chakravarthy. Gill has had his strike-rate issues in the last couple of seasons but he is just 22 years old and yet to reach the peak of his potential as a batter.
Moreover, he is someone who can be groomed into a future leader as well and that's why it's worth spending Rs 8 crores on him. Chakravarthy has also justified his value to the side with his fabulous bowling. In the last two IPL seasons, the mystery spinner has picked up 35 wickets and has gone about his business at a mean economy rate of 6.70.
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal
Deduction: Rs 38.25 crore (17 + 14.25 + 7)
RCB's retention list is pretty much evident. Even though Virat Kohli hasn't been in good form in the last couple of seasons and won't be leading them anymore, he is still a brand himself and someone who inspires others playing around him.
He will be their first retention followed by Glenn Maxwell who was undoubtedly their best player in IPL 2021 with more than 500 runs to his name, while playing the role of a No 4 batter.
The third retention could be Yuzvendra Chahal, a player who has been associated with them since 2014. He has been highly consistent for them over the years and RCB can't risk releasing him to the auction pool considering the demand for good Indian wrist-spinners.
They won't have a problem in shelling out Rs 7 crore for him, they are already paying him Rs 6 crore per season now. AB de Villiers might seem like a surprising exclusion here but he is contracted at Rs 11 crore and that is a bit too much to pay for a player who will turn 38 by the next IPL season.
RCB need to consider a major thing here, though. They will be paying INR 5.25 crore more than what most other teams will be paying for retaining three players.
This is because Virat Kohli is contracted with them at INR 17 crore and that's what they will need to pay him instead of Rs 15 crore, and they bought Maxwell last year for Rs 14.25 crore too. The same amount will be deducted from their purse now, which is Rs 3.25 crore more than the set fee of Rs 11 crore.
Rishabh Pant is captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.
Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer
Deduction: Rs 42 crore (16 + 12 + 7 + 6)
As per recent reports, Shreyas Iyer might part ways with Delhi Capitals. He wasn't reinstated as captain when he made a return from injury in the second half of IPL 2021 and it's pretty much certain that Rishabh Pant will be retained as the skipper at the highest salary slab.
Prithvi Shaw is another batter who has excellent potential as a batter going forward and provides them with another future captaincy option as well. He was getting Rs 1.2 crore until last season and if retained, he will be getting almost 10x of that amount as Player 2 salary slab set for a three-player retention list is Rs 11 crore.
But that is still a good price to retain him as there will be many sides interested in him, if he is released to the auction pool.
Apart from them, Anrich Nortje and Shimron Hetmyer are two other players DC should retain. Nortje has been their best bowler in the last two IPL seasons, with 34 wickets to his name at an excellent average of 20.55. He has certainly made a case for himself to be retained ahead of Kagiso Rabada.
As far as the fourth player goes, DC might not necessarily agree with retaining Hetmyer. But he has been superb for them even though he has been played out of position in the lower middle-order. Hetmyer amassed 242 runs in IPL 2021 at an excellent average and strike-rate of 34.57 and 168.05 respectively. If Iyer parts ways with DC, Hetmyer can easily become their long-term No 3 batter.
Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Deduction: Rs 33 crore ( 15 + 11 + 7)
Rajasthan Royals will look for a major revamp but retaining the likes of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler will be at the top of their mind. Their opening combination gets pretty much sorted if they retain Buttler and Stokes. Buttler is one of the best top-order batters in the format at present and it's not easy to get top-order batters like Stokes who offer pace bowling value to the side as well.
Apart from them, the Royals will obviously want to retain Sanju Samson, who was appointed as the skipper last season. Samson enjoyed an excellent IPL 2021 as he amassed 484 runs at an average of over 40 and strike-rate of 136.72.
Jofra Archer is another option they can look at, but he hasn't played after his elbow surgery and hence spending Rs 6 crores on him considering past reputation doesn't seem like a wise decision. That's why they could release him to the auction pool.
Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow
Deduction: Rs 24 crore (14 + 10)
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 as they finished at the bottom of the table. They sacked David Warner from the captaincy midway into the season and the Australian batter has already confirmed that he will prefer going back to the auction pool now.
In that case, they should be looking at retaining the likes of Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow, as they have consistently been their best players for years now. Kane Williamson and Jason Roy are two other options they can consider but they don't stand a chance of matching Bairstow or Rashid's potential. As far as other players go, there is nobody else in their squad who is worth retaining for Rs 7-8 crore.
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard
Deduction: Rs 42 crore (16 + 12 + 8 + 6)
Mumbai Indians will be eager to retain their core and that's why Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah and Pollard are the likely options. The man who has led them to five IPL titles will certainly be retained at the highest salary slab.
Even though Hardik has had his fitness issues of late, there is hardly any other Indian player who can come even remotely close to matching his all-round value and ability. Rs 12 crore is not much to shell out considering what he brings to the table.
Of course, they need to assess how much value he can add with his bowling in the future and then make a decision. If they think that Hardik won't be able to bowl much even in the future, they should look at Ishan Kishan as an alternative option.
Bumrah and Pollard are the other two obvious retentions. The former is one of the best in the business when it comes to pace bowling and Pollard's finishing skills with the bat are quite unmatched.
Bumrah is contracted with MI for Rs 7 crore now, whereas Pollard gets Rs 5.4 crore. So, a 8 crore and 6 crore salary slab will be decent hikes if they put their emotions with the franchise first.
If KL Rahul agrees to stay:
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi
Deduction: Rs 33 crore (15 + 11 + 7)
If Rahul doesn't agree:
Mayank Agarwal
Deduction: Rs 14 crore
Punjab Kings would ideally want to retain KL Rahul as he is one of the best Indian top-order batters and their skipper as well. If they convince him to stay, then retaining Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Ravi Bishnoi is a no brainer.
Rahul and Mayank have been the best openers in the IPL in the last couple of seasons and Bishnoi belongs to a rare breed of wrist-spinners, who will fetch a high value if released to the auction pool.
However, if recent reports are anything to go by, KL Rahul has no intention of staying with the Punjab Kings now. In that case, Mayank Agarwal is the only player PBKS should look to retain. At 14 crore, they will get an explosive top-order batter and captaincy material too.
They shouldn't retain any other player in this scenario as there is nobody else in that squad deserving Rs 10 crore. Bishnoi is obviously a terrific player but paying him 10 crore is simply overpaying. They can easily get him cheaper than that in the auction.